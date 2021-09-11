Mudslides briefly disrupt traffic on Srinagar -Jammu Highway

Ramban: Mudslides at Maroog brought the vehicular traffic to a halt, though for a brief period, along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which otherwise remained open throughout Saturday, despite rains.

Sector Officer Traffic police National Highway Ramban informed, “The most vulnerable and landslide and shooting stone prone areas of the Highway from Ramban to Ramsu remained open. However due to mudslides at Maroog, vehicular traffic remained halted for a brief period Saturday afternoon.”

The company, engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for repair and maintenance operation, cleared mudslides by pressing its men and machinery for the purpose.

Soon after it, traffic resumed on the highway, although at snail’s pace at Maroog.

While confirming its (NH’s) status, the Traffic Police Highway Control unit Ramban informed that after a brief disruption this afternoon due to mudslide at Maroog between Ramban and Ramsu, the traffic was through, without any disruption.

Till the filing of this report, Jammu-bound trucks were heading towards their destination.

As per traffic advisory, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy load carriers (trucks) stranded in Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday.