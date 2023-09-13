Mufti, Abdullah, Priyanka misleading apple growers: Chugh

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Wednesday accused the former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi of “deliberately misleading the (apple) orchardists by misinterpreting the Centre's decision on additional duties on imported apples.”

In a statement issued to the press, he, while launching a scathing attack on the opposition leaders, alleged that they were (opposition leaders) were “raising misplaced fears in the minds of traders just to gain political points by foul means.”

Chugh, who is also party in-charge for J&K, pointed out that there was no reduction on the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty on apples, walnuts and almonds.