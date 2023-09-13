Mufti, Abdullah, Priyanka misleading apple growers: Chugh

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Wednesday accused the former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi of “deliberately misleading the (apple) orchardists by misinterpreting the Centre's decision on additional duties on imported apples.”
In a statement issued to the press, he, while launching a scathing attack on the opposition leaders, alleged that they were (opposition leaders) were “raising misplaced fears in the minds of traders just to gain political points by foul means.”
Chugh, who is also party in-charge for J&K, pointed out that there was no reduction on the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty on apples, walnuts and almonds.
“It (MFN duty) still applies to all imported products, including US-origin products. The Centre has only reduced the additional custom duty on the Washington apple and this decision will not result in any negative impact on domestic apple, walnut and almond producers,” Chugh said.
He asserted, “Rather, it will result in competition in the premium market segment of apples, walnuts and almonds, thereby ensuring better quality at competitive prices for our Indian consumers.”
Chugh said that the Modi government had always taken all decisions in national interest, protecting the interest of the country's consumers.