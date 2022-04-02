Mufti, VP Singh responsible for exodus of KPs, not Farooq: Subramanian Swamy

Srinagar: Stating that National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah had no role in exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said former J&K Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and Former Prime Minister V P Singh were responsible for KP exodus.
Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of ‘Navreh Milan’ here, Swamy said that Muslims and Pandits are alike and they have the same blood. “If you do a DNA test of both, the results will be the same,” he said, adding that there has been injustice with Pandits.
“It was the doing of VP Singh and Mufti Muhammad Sayeed who caused the Pandit exodus,” Swamy said adding he has not watched the movie “Kashmir Files”.
About the kidnapping of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubiya Sayeed by JKLF, the senior BJP leader said it is still not clear how she was abducted that forced the then government to release some of the militants.
“When I became a minister in the Chandra Shekhar government, then National Conference MP Saifuddin Soz’s daughter was kidnapped by JKLF. Mufti and VP Singh released 13 people from jail, but we did not release even a single person,” he said, adding that in the end, Soz’s daughter was released by JKLF at her house in an auto-rickshaw. They were afraid of our warning. We are not the ones to make compromises,” he said.
About the debate around the banning of the movie, Kashmir Files, Swamy said it is not possible in any democracy. “If you do not like it, boycott it,” he said.
He termed nullification of Article 370 a historic decision and said people now should forget about it as the special constitutional provisions will never return.”Forget it and it will never come back,” he said adding that it was a temporary provision and one which could be revoked through a Presidential order.
“Kashmir is an integral part of India,” Swamy said, adding that people should resolve issues through dialogue. “I hope you get good representatives once assembly elections are held in J&K.”