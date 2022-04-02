Mufti, VP Singh responsible for exodus of KPs, not Farooq: Subramanian Swamy

“It was the doing of VP Singh and Mufti Muhammad Sayeed who caused the Pandit exodus,” Swamy said adding he has not watched the movie “Kashmir Files”.

About the kidnapping of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubiya Sayeed by JKLF, the senior BJP leader said it is still not clear how she was abducted that forced the then government to release some of the militants.

“When I became a minister in the Chandra Shekhar government, then National Conference MP Saifuddin Soz’s daughter was kidnapped by JKLF. Mufti and VP Singh released 13 people from jail, but we did not release even a single person,” he said, adding that in the end, Soz’s daughter was released by JKLF at her house in an auto-rickshaw. They were afraid of our warning. We are not the ones to make compromises,” he said.