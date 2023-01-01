Mughal Road closed

Poonch: The recent snowfall has forced the closure of the Mughal Road that connects the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu province with Kashmir’s Shopian district for traffic, authorities said Sunday.
Officials said that more than 3 feet of snow had accumulated on the Peer Ki Gali and its adjoining areas, following which traffic movement on the road was suspended on Thursday.
Although the Deputy Commissioner Poonch said that no order had been issued in this regard, DySP Traffic, Rajouri-Poonch Range, Aftab Bukhari said that heavy snowfall on both sides of Peer Ki Gali had caused the road to become slippery this winter.
He said that it was difficult to open the road for traffic during the winter as heavy snow had accumulated on the road.