Mughal Road closed after fresh snowfall

Rajouri: Mughal Road was closed for vehicular movement on Sunday after a fresh snowfall and bad weather conditions.
Officials said that amid bad weather conditions, rainfall was reported in low-lying areas whereas higher reaches received snowfall. “Snowfall started in early Sunday morning and continued till evening,” officials said.
They said that higher reaches received moderate snowfall with areas of Mughal Road including Pir Ki Gali receiving around 1-foot snowfall, closing the road for all kinds of vehicles.
Officials said that no vehicle moved on the Mughal Road ahead of Poshana.
Regarding the road restoration work, officials said that work would be started on Monday morning in case of fair weather conditions.