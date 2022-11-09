Mughal Road closed again

Rajouri: Just a day after it was opened for the movement of vehicles on Tuesday, Mughal Road connecting Poonch with Shopian district got closed for vehicular movement on Wednesday morning due to fresh snowfall, especially near Pir Ki Gali.
Officials said that amid bad weather conditions, snowfall started on Wednesday morning and the road got closed at around 9 am.
“Around 20 vehicles moved over the road in the early morning hours on Wednesday before it was closed for traffic,” the officials said.
They said that the road witnessed snowfall and the entire stretch from Poshana to Pir Ki Gali and the road towards Shopian was covered under the snow, forcing the closure of the road.
The officials said that snowfall that started at around 9 am on Wednesday was still going on and the level of snow was increasing.
Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah told that the road was closed and it was snowing continuously.
“Road restoration is purely dependent on fair weather conditions and snow clearance work will be launched only after weather becomes clear,” he said.
Earlier, Mughal Road was closed on Sunday morning and it remained closed till Tuesday evening.