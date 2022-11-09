Mughal Road closed again

Rajouri: Just a day after it was opened for the movement of vehicles on Tuesday, Mughal Road connecting Poonch with Shopian district got closed for vehicular movement on Wednesday morning due to fresh snowfall, especially near Pir Ki Gali.

Officials said that amid bad weather conditions, snowfall started on Wednesday morning and the road got closed at around 9 am.

“Around 20 vehicles moved over the road in the early morning hours on Wednesday before it was closed for traffic,” the officials said.