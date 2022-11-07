Mughal Road closed despite snow clearance

Rajouri: The Mechanical Engineering Department has completed the snow clearance work on Mughal Road which is lying closed for movement of vehicles since Saturday evening. The road is yet to be restored for traffic and subject to fair weather conditions, the traffic movement on the road could start by Tuesday morning.

Assistant Engineer of the Mechanical Engineering Department, Muhammad Tariq told Greater Kashmir that snow clearance operation on the road was started Monday morning and snow cutters were deployed.

“The road was covered under snow from Poshana to Pir Ki Gali on the Poonch side and the machinery of the department cleared the snow, making the road suitable for the movement of vehicles,” he said.