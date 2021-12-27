Mughal Road closed for fifth day

Rajouri: Inclement weather continued in Pir Panchal region for a second consecutive day on Monday with Mughal Road remaining closed for the fifth day. Vehicular traffic also got affected on the road connecting Thanamandi sub division with Surankote sub division via the famous tourist spot Dehra Ki Gali.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajouri Poonch range Traffic, Aftab Shah said that upper reaches received fresh snowfall with more snow accumulated on Mughal road stretch between Poshana to Pir Ki Gali and then Shopian side.
" Fresh snowfall was received in the area near Pir Ki Gali in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday with snowfall also continued for a brief spell on Monday afternoon and weather is too cloudy and there is every possibility of more snowfall in the area," Shah said.
He added that Mughal road continued to remain closed for the fifth day on Monday and any effort for snow clearance purely depends on fair weather conditions.
Deputy SP Traffic further said that the road connecting Thanamandi sub division of Rajouri with Surankote sub division of Poonch, which is commonly known as DKG road, is also closed since late evening hours of Sunday.
"There is accumulation of snow on the road especially between DKG and Bufliyaz due to which the road is closed but we are hopeful for restoration of this road by Tuesday morning if weather conditions become fair," Shah added.