Mughal Road closed for fifth day

Rajouri: Inclement weather continued in Pir Panchal region for a second consecutive day on Monday with Mughal Road remaining closed for the fifth day. Vehicular traffic also got affected on the road connecting Thanamandi sub division with Surankote sub division via the famous tourist spot Dehra Ki Gali.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajouri Poonch range Traffic, Aftab Shah said that upper reaches received fresh snowfall with more snow accumulated on Mughal road stretch between Poshana to Pir Ki Gali and then Shopian side.