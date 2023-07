Rajouri: The Mughal Road connecting Poonch district in Pir Panjal region with Shopian district in Kashmir remained closed for hours due to landslide at Ratta Chamb.

The officials said that on Sunday afternoon, a landslide hit Ratta Chamb falling under Surankote sub division of Poonch, forcing the closure of the road for the movement of vehicles.

They said that the road remained closed for over 4 hours and road restoration work continued after which the road was opened for traffic.