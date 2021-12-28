Front Page
Mughal Road closed for sixth day
Rajouri: The Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Pir Panchal continued to remain closed for sixth consecutive day on Tuesday while authorities have launched a snow clearance operation from Bufliyaz side of the road.
"We launched a snow clearance operation and it has been conducted upto Poshana Army post," said Assistant Engineer, Kamal Jyoti Sharma.
He added that there was around one foot to one and a half feet snowfall at Poshana and the road has been cleared up to there.
However, the official said that the level of snow in the area near Pir Ki Gali was quite high and any decision to clear snowfall up to this point will be taken by the higher authorities.