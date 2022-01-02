Mughal Road continues to remain closed

"The level of snow accumulation ahead of Poshana towards Pir ki Gali is quite huge, making it difficult to carry out snow clearance operation there," said officials.

They said that there was a forecast for inclement weather conditions and any decision to restore the road by clearance of snow will be taken only after improvement in weather conditions.

"The road is closed and only stretch upto Poshana is open for movement of vehicles of security forces," Deputy SP Traffic, Aftab Shah said.