Mughal Road likely to open after 2 days

Poonch: The restoration work on the Mughal Road connecting Kashmir with Poonch district of Pir Panjal region is nearing completion and restoration is expected in the next two days.

The restoration got delayed due to landslides at various places.

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mughal Road, Rana Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that the rehabilitation work was in full swing.

He said that the snow had been cleared and debris was being removed from a few places.

The restoration work started last month and is now nearing completion.

The delay in the restoration of the Mughal Road caused a lot of trouble for the locals.