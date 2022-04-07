Mughal Road likely to reopen next week

“The work is going on in full swing. The pace of ongoing work can be gauged with the fact that by March 31, we had already touched the Pir Ki Gali point, which is the mid-point of Mughal road. In the last phase, snow clearance work was taken up between Pir Ki Gali upto Bufliaz. By next week, the road will be fully clear after that the civil authorities may take a call to open it for traffic any time,” the officials added.

The road, perceived to be an alternate highway, was closed for traffic in January this year after massive snowfall.