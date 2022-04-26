Mughal Road opens for traffic after prolonged closure

Rajouri: After four-month long closure, a hue and cry by locals in last one week who were demanding opening of road after completion of snow clearance operation, the Mughal Road connecting Poonch district with Shopian has finally been opened for movement of vehicles as the administration made an announcement in this regard.
This vital road which connects Surankote sub division of Poonch district with Hirpora area of Shopian passes through Pir Ki Gali mountain range and got closed in second last week of December last year due to snowfall and was lying close since then.
The mechanical engineering department of Jammu and Kashmir government started snow clearance operation on this road in second week of March that continued for several weeks and got completed in second week of April.
However, the administration did not issue necessary order for restoration of vehicular movement on the road that created hue and cry with people of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch were aggressively demanding immediate opening of this road for moment of vehicles to make travel of people between Pir Panjal and Kashmir easy.
The nomadic Bakerwals also staged a protest demonstration on Mughal road lodging their protest against prolong closure of this road despite completion of snow clearance operation whereas a delegation of PRIs from Rajouri and Poonch also called upon Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Monday.
Meanwhile, the concerned government administration ordered opening of the road from Wednesday onwards with movement of vehicle from Poonch to Shopian allowed on Wednesday.
District Magistrate Poonch informed that Mughal Road shall be open for regular traffic from April 27 onwards.
Kindly follow the Traffic Advisories issued by Traffic Police Authorities from time to time for smooth movement and regulation of HMVs and LMVs on this Road, DM office Poonch informed giving reference of directions from the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu.
Traffic Police on the other hand informed that subject to fair weather and good road condition, only one way traffic shall be allowed from Poonch towards Srinagar on Mughal road.
"LMVs followed by HMVs will be released from Behramgalla towards Srinagar at 9 am upto 3 pm and nomadic movement shall be allowed uninterrupted subject to situation of road." Traffic Police said.