Mughal Road registers massive traffic flow

Rajouri: Historic Mughal Road has registered an overwhelming increase in traffic flow amid closure of Srinagar Jammu National Highway. 5865 vehicles plied on the road in the last two days.

The number of these vehicles is at least 5 to 6 times higher than the routine traffic flow on Mughal Road.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that a slight increase in traffic on road was witnessed during the last one week after Jammu and Kashmir traffic authorities issued an order mentioning that empty trucks, fuel tankers would move towards Jammu from Kashmir via Mughal Road.

They said, “After this order for empty trucks and fuel tankers, there was an increase in traffic flow as 400 to 500 trucks and tankers started to move towards Jammu from Kashmir side.”

Officials, however, added that a sudden increase in vehicular movement on Mughal Road occurred in the last three days as traffic flow was affected on Srinagar Jammu National Highway due to sinking of road, landslides and shooting stones in Ramban district areas.

“From Friday onwards, there is a rise in traffic on Mughal road. Increase in last two days is manifold as the number of vehicles that plied on the road on Saturday and Sunday is at least six times higher than routine traffic movement,” the officials said.