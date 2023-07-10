Mughal Road registers massive traffic flow

Rajouri: Historic Mughal Road has registered an overwhelming increase in traffic flow amid closure of Srinagar Jammu National Highway. 5865 vehicles plied on the road in the last two days.
The number of these vehicles is at least 5 to 6 times higher than the routine traffic flow on Mughal Road.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that a slight increase in traffic on road was witnessed during the last one week after Jammu and Kashmir traffic authorities issued an order mentioning that empty trucks, fuel tankers would move towards Jammu from Kashmir via Mughal Road.
They said, “After this order for empty trucks and fuel tankers, there was an increase in traffic flow as 400 to 500 trucks and tankers started to move towards Jammu from Kashmir side.”
Officials, however, added that a sudden increase in vehicular movement on Mughal Road occurred in the last three days as traffic flow was affected on Srinagar Jammu National Highway due to sinking of road, landslides and shooting stones in Ramban district areas.
“From Friday onwards, there is a rise in traffic on Mughal road. Increase in last two days is manifold as the number of vehicles that plied on the road on Saturday and Sunday is at least six times higher than routine traffic movement,” the officials said.
While sharing a breakup of traffic movement, they said, “On Sunday, five hundred and fifteen vehicles crossed Mughal Road from Poonch to Shopian and they included four hundred Light Motor Vehicles; forty trucks; twenty vegetable carrying vehicles; twenty five poultry chicken carrying vehicles and thirty Tata mobiles.”
Similarly, eighteen hundred and twelve vehicles on Sunday plied on Mughal Road from Kashmir to Poonch and they included eight hundred and twenty Light Motor Vehicles; three hundred and seven empty fuel tankers; six hundred and six trucks; twenty two fruit laden trucks; seven vegetable laden vehicles; five buses and forty five Tata mobiles.
On Monday, the flow of vehicles on Mughal Road increased further with thirty-five hundred thirty eight (3538) vehicles crossing the road.
As per officials, seven hundred and thirty vehicles moved from Poonch to Kashmir on Monday and they included four hundred and eighty Light Motor Vehicles and one hundred and fifty trucks.
Alongside it, a very high traffic flow on the road was witnessed from Kashmir to Poonch side on Monday as a total of twenty eight hundred and eight (2808) vehicles moved from Kashmir to Poonch for onward destination to Jammu.
These included seventeen hundred and ten Light Motor Vehicles; two hundred and ten tankers; eight hundred and one trucks; ten fruit laden vehicles; eleven vegetable laden vehicles; fifteen buses and fifty one Tata mobiles.
This manifold increase in movement of vehicles between Kashmir and Poonch via Mughal Road has created traffic congestion on many roads in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
Traffic congestion was witnessed on Bufliaz to Surankote road; Bufliyaz to Thanamandi-Rajouri road and some parts of Jammu-Rajouri Poonch NHW.
Officials said that upgradation work on Rajouri-Thanamandi-Bufliaz-Surankote road was going on. “There are some narrow patches at multiple places due to this up-gradation work and this has caused traffic congestion on the roads in these places,” they said.
Similarly, some narrow patches on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway have witnessed some congestion due to ongoing up-gradation work. However, officials said, the scale of traffic congestion was very low when compared to the rise in traffic as adequate deployment of manpower was made by police as well as traffic police.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch, Mohammad Nawaz Chouhan said, “The traffic flow has increased manifold on roads but we’ve managed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles even though up-gradation work is going on at almost all the roads that connect Mughal Road.”
He said that adequate deployment of traffic cops as well as police personnel was made at all these roads and there were no reports of any severe traffic congestion anywhere. He, however, appealed to people to maintain lane discipline and to follow directions of police personnel, wherever deployed.