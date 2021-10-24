Mughal Road remains closed

Rajouri: On the second consecutive day Sunday, the historic Mughal Road remained close for all kinds of traffic due to accumulation of snow between Poshana and Heerpora.
The intermittent snowfall started on Saturday morning, and till Sunday morning more than half a feet snow accumulated along the stretch near Poshana and Pir Ki Gali area in Poonch district.
Deputy SP Traffic, Aftab Shah said that no vehicle plied on road on Sunday as it remained closed for the second consecutive day. “We can comment on restoration of traffic only after weather improves,” he added.