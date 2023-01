Poonch: The Mughal Road, connecting Pir Panjal region with Kashmir, continued to remain closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday.

Following snowfall a week ago, the road was closed for traffic. Since then it has remained closed due to persisting slippery conditions.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy SP Traffic, Rajouri-Poonch, Aftab Bukhari said, “Deputy Commissioner Poonch has been informed that the road has been closed due to slippery conditions.”