Mughal Road remains closed

Rajouri: The restoration of vehicular traffic on the Mughal Road could take many days as the concerned department is still to start slide clearance work even after 24 hours of the slide with continuous shooting stones, bad weather conditions and rainfall delaying the start of work.
Mughal Road that connects Poonch district in Pir Panjal region with Shopian district in Kashmir got closed on Tuesday evening at around 7:30 pm when a major landslide took place near Ratta Chamb Bridge with big boulders, soil, and trees falling on the road, blocking it completely.
The District Information Center Poonch also issued an advisory on Tuesday late evening asking people not to travel towards the road as it was completely blocked due to the landslide and rather to plan their journey towards Kashmir from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Officials said that there was uncertainty regarding expected days of road opening.
“Expected period of road opening will only be clear once slide clearance work starts which is still to be taken up,” the officials said.
Executive Engineer of Mughal Road Projects, Showkat Ali told Greater Kashmir that the highway was still witnessing slides and shooting stones, making the area unsafe to work.
“Our men and machinery are ready but due to continuous shooting stones, bad weather conditions, and rainfall, we were not able to start slide clearance work," he said.
Regarding the expected time that slide clearance work could start, he said that the expected time would only be clear once the weather improves.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote, Rizwan Asgar told Greater Kashmir that due to bad weather conditions as well as continuous shooting, the concerned department was not able to start slide clearance work but expressed hope to start work early Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, the closure of the road has put people in Rajouri and Poonch in trouble as many people who had planned their journey for travel by the road have been left with no other option but to take the long journey from Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.