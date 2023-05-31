Mughal Road remains closed

Rajouri: The restoration of vehicular traffic on the Mughal Road could take many days as the concerned department is still to start slide clearance work even after 24 hours of the slide with continuous shooting stones, bad weather conditions and rainfall delaying the start of work.

Mughal Road that connects Poonch district in Pir Panjal region with Shopian district in Kashmir got closed on Tuesday evening at around 7:30 pm when a major landslide took place near Ratta Chamb Bridge with big boulders, soil, and trees falling on the road, blocking it completely.

The District Information Center Poonch also issued an advisory on Tuesday late evening asking people not to travel towards the road as it was completely blocked due to the landslide and rather to plan their journey towards Kashmir from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Officials said that there was uncertainty regarding expected days of road opening.