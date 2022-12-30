Mughal Road remains closed for 2nd day

Rajouri: Vehicular traffic on the Mughal Road remained closed for second consecutive day Friday due to bad weather conditions and snowfall.
Deputy SP Traffic, Rajouri-Poonch Range, Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir that the vehicular movement got suspended on the road on Thursday morning due to bad weather conditions and snowfall and the road remained close for the second day on Friday.
He said that the snow clearance work was yet to be started as bad weather conditions prevailed on Friday too.
Shah said that the road remained fully closed on Friday and the decision to clear the snow would be taken on Saturday.
He said no vehicle was stuck on the road.
Meanwhile, weather conditions in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch remained cloudy on Friday, however, there was no rainfall.