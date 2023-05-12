Mughal Road reopens after 6 months

Rajouri: After remaining closed for over six months due to accumulation of snow, the Mughal Road reopened for the movement of vehicles on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch Yasin M Choudhary allowed single lane movement of vehicles between 10 am to 4 pm.

The road got closed in November last year and was expected to open by March - April but got delayed due to unseasonal snowfall in April-May.

The demand for opening of the road was being raised by a cross-section of people while the DC Poonch also visited the road stretch a few days ago and reviewed the road opening work.

On Friday, Choudhary ordered single lane opening of the Mughal Road with 10 am to 4 pm being categorised as weapon movement timing.