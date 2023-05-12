Mughal Road reopens after 6 months

Rajouri: After remaining closed for over six months due to accumulation of snow, the Mughal Road reopened for the movement of vehicles on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch Yasin M Choudhary allowed single lane movement of vehicles between 10 am to 4 pm.
The road got closed in November last year and was expected to open by March - April but got delayed due to unseasonal snowfall in April-May.
The demand for opening of the road was being raised by a cross-section of people while the DC Poonch also visited the road stretch a few days ago and reviewed the road opening work.
On Friday, Choudhary ordered single lane opening of the Mughal Road with 10 am to 4 pm being categorised as weapon movement timing.
In his order, the DC Poonch Yasin said that the movement of one way traffic was allowed on the Mughal Road from Bufliyaz to Pir Ki Gali in view of clearance of accumulated snow and landslides from 19 km mark at Dugriyaan to 43 km mark at Pir Ki Gali which has been intimidated by Chief Engineer Mughal Road wing and Executive Engineer Mechanical Engineering Division Rajouri Poonch.
The DC Poonch has asked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote and Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch for deployment of sufficient personnel at Behram Gala, Bufliyaz, and Poshana check posts to ensure smooth movement of vehicles with strict compliance of order.