Mughal Road reopens for vehicular movement

Rajouri: The snow clearance operation on the Mughal Road has been completed and the movement of vehicles would be restored on Tuesday morning.
The road got closed on Friday and was cleared of snow on the fourth day of its closure.
Assistant Engineer of Mechanical Engineering Department, Tariq Ahmed said that the snow clearance operation was started on Sunday and was completed on Monday evening and road is now fit for the movement of vehicles upto Pir Ki Gali which is the last point in Poonch district.
He said that the traffic authorities had been informed about the conclusion of the snow clearance operation. Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir that the concerned department has completed the snow clearance operation and vehicular movement would be restored on Tuesday morning.