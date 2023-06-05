Mughal Road restored for movement of vehicles

Rajouri: After remaining closed for five consecutive days, the Mughal Road has finally opened for the movement of vehicles after the engineering wings cleared the debris of a heavy landslide near Ratta Chamb Bridge and also constructed a temporary track at the affected site.
The road that connects Poonch district with Shopian via Pir Ki Gali mountainous passes got closed last Tuesday after a heavy slide hit the road area near Ratta Chamb Bridge in Poonch district.
The landslide was heavy in intensity and big boulders and trees fell over the road, blocking it for traffic.
The work for slide clearance was started on Wednesday evening but it used to get disrupted for brief spells due to bad weather conditions as well as continuous uphill to downhill movement of slide debris. Meanwhile, on Monday, the slide debris from the road was removed and a temporary track built, which would be used for the movement of vehicles instead of the existing road track, which was still under heavy debris.
Executive Engineer of Mughal Road Projects, Showkat Ali told Greater Kashmir that the slide debris had been removed from the road but the existing actual stretch of the road was still under the debris and it would take many days to remove the debris completely and to surface out the track.
However, he said that a temporary track had been built over the slide debris, which would be used for the movement of vehicles.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch, Muhammad Nawaz said that the slide debris work had been completed and that the temporary track built by the engineering wings would be used for the movement of the vehicles.
He said that for the next two days, the vehicles would only be allowed to move from Poonch to the Shopian side.