Mughal Road restored for movement of vehicles

Rajouri: After remaining closed for five consecutive days, the Mughal Road has finally opened for the movement of vehicles after the engineering wings cleared the debris of a heavy landslide near Ratta Chamb Bridge and also constructed a temporary track at the affected site.

The road that connects Poonch district with Shopian via Pir Ki Gali mountainous passes got closed last Tuesday after a heavy slide hit the road area near Ratta Chamb Bridge in Poonch district.

The landslide was heavy in intensity and big boulders and trees fell over the road, blocking it for traffic.

The work for slide clearance was started on Wednesday evening but it used to get disrupted for brief spells due to bad weather conditions as well as continuous uphill to downhill movement of slide debris. Meanwhile, on Monday, the slide debris from the road was removed and a temporary track built, which would be used for the movement of vehicles instead of the existing road track, which was still under heavy debris.