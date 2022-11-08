Mughal Road restored for vehicular traffic after 3 days

Rajouri: The Mughal Road was restored for vehicular movement on Tuesday evening after remaining closed for three days since Sunday morning.

The road was closed after the snowfall in the area and the road stretch from Poshana to Pir Ki Gali on the Poonch side and the area towards the Shopian side got covered under snow.

Officials said that the Poonch sub-division of the Mechanical Engineering Department launched a snow-clearance operation on the road on Monday morning and the operation concluded on Monday evening.