Mughal Road witnesses smooth traffic movement

Poonch: A day after Srinagar Jammu National Highway was fully restored for routine vehicular traffic; Mughal Road was free from congestion - witnessing smooth flow of traffic on Thursday.

Officials said, “Compared to the last few days, the number of vehicles plying on this road has registered a decline as the main highway between Srinagar and Jammu has been restored for traffic.”

“On Thursday, day-long movement of traffic was witnessed on Mughal Road yet with no much traffic congestion, except at Poshana where the vehicles remained stranded for some time, due to checking at army and police check posts,” they said.