Mughal Road witnesses vehicle rush

Rajouri: A rush of vehicles was witnessed on the Mughal Road on the first day of its reopening after remaining closed for six days due to a landslide at Ratta Chamb.
The road got closed last Tuesday due to this landslide and it was restored on Monday as slide debris was cleared and a temporary track built at the affected site.
Meanwhile, heavy rush of vehicles was witnessed on the Mughal Road, causing traffic congestion at some sites while most of the vehicles were moving towards Baba Nagri where annual Urs is to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.
Officials said that the movement of vehicles on the first day of the opening of the road remained normal except at the slide-hit area near Ratta Chamb bridge where the road remained closed for six days since last Tuesday.
Deputy SP Traffic, Rajouri-Poonch Range, Muhammad Nawaz Chouhan said that heavy rush of vehicles was witnessed on the road and traffic remained normal between start and cut off timing.
He said that only one vehicle was allowed to cross the slide affected area at one time and traffic movement also remained halted for half an hour.