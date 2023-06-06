Mughal Road witnesses vehicle rush

Rajouri: A rush of vehicles was witnessed on the Mughal Road on the first day of its reopening after remaining closed for six days due to a landslide at Ratta Chamb.

The road got closed last Tuesday due to this landslide and it was restored on Monday as slide debris was cleared and a temporary track built at the affected site.

Meanwhile, heavy rush of vehicles was witnessed on the Mughal Road, causing traffic congestion at some sites while most of the vehicles were moving towards Baba Nagri where annual Urs is to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.