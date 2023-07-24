Muharram an occasion of utmost religious importance: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Muharram is an occasion of utmost religious importance.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for Muharram, the LG said, “This is the occasion of utmost religious importance for all of us. The J&K administration and Government of India is working with sensitivity and commitment to ensure that all arrangements are made for smooth, safe, and hassle-free conduct of Muharram.”

The LG directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure improved connectivity to Imambaras, power supply, availability of extra ration, water and basic amenities, regular market inspection, cleanliness, traffic management, and best possible medical facilities to the people.