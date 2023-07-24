Muharram an occasion of utmost religious importance: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Muharram is an occasion of utmost religious importance.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for Muharram, the LG said, “This is the occasion of utmost religious importance for all of us. The J&K administration and Government of India is working with sensitivity and commitment to ensure that all arrangements are made for smooth, safe, and hassle-free conduct of Muharram.”
The LG directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure improved connectivity to Imambaras, power supply, availability of extra ration, water and basic amenities, regular market inspection, cleanliness, traffic management, and best possible medical facilities to the people.
He also sought valuable inputs from the eminent representatives of Shia community on the Muharram arrangements.
The LG assured prompt and appropriate steps to address the issues and demands raised during the interaction.
The DCs briefed the meeting on the preparations and arrangements made in their respective districts for Muharram.
The meeting at civil secretariat was attended by heads of religious organisations, eminent members of Shia community; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; ADGP Headquarters M K Sinha; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Administrative Secretaries; Deputy Commissioners; Heads of Departments and other senior officers of J&K administration..