Muharram processions foiled

Srinagar: Severe restrictions were imposed in eight Police Stations of Srinagar on Sunday to prevent congregations of Shia mourners on the eighth of Muharram.

Police regretted the inconvenience caused to the public and said, “Unlike last year no case was registered as the overall situation remained completely peaceful.”

The administration had on Saturday decided not to allow Muharram processions in and around Srinagar. Restrictions were imposed in and around Lal Chowk with concertina wires and barricades at several stretches to prevent Shia congregations.

Shia mourners would traditionally organise processions on the 8th of Muharram in areas around Lal Chowk that used to culminate at Dalgate.