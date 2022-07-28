Muharram processions on specified routes only: Div Com

Srinagar: The authorities Wednesday said that this year Muharram processions would be allowed only on specified routes, which had been already notified by the authorities.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole said this during his extensive tour of Imambaras at Budgam, Magam, and Zadibal in central Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar districts.

During his tour, he took stock of the arrangements ahead of Muharram.

The divisional commissioner said that the decision regarding Muharram processions had been taken at an appropriate level.

“Muharram processions will be allowed only on the already permitted routes. All the concerned have also been requested to hold processions through those routes only,” Pole said.