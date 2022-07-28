Muharram processions on specified routes only: Div Com

Srinagar: The authorities Wednesday said that this year Muharram processions would be allowed only on specified routes, which had been already notified by the authorities.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole said this during his extensive tour of Imambaras at Budgam, Magam, and Zadibal in central Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar districts.
During his tour, he took stock of the arrangements ahead of Muharram.
The divisional commissioner said that the decision regarding Muharram processions had been taken at an appropriate level.
“Muharram processions will be allowed only on the already permitted routes. All the concerned have also been requested to hold processions through those routes only,” Pole said.
He directed the concerned officers for ensuring proper services and all required arrangements for the hassle-free conduct of religious activities during the month of Muharram.
Pole also directed the concerned for filling potholes and repairing roads in their respective areas so mourners could take out processions without facing any inconvenience.
He stressed chalking out traffic management plans to facilitate mourners and commuters during processions.
Regarding street lights, the divisional commissioner directed the concerned to get the defunct street lights repaired forthwith and ensure the functioning of floodlights on the high masts.
He issued instructions for cleaning drains to remove chokes to avoid water logging on the streets and roads.
Pole directed for ensuring availability of electricity and drinking water to the people besides essential items like ration, LPG, and sugar, particularly during the auspicious days of Muharram.
He also gave directions for conducting sanitation drives and grass cutting at the Imambaras and in their vicinity besides establishing health camps at the venues to provide immediate medical aid to the mourners.
To develop a straight and wide road leading to Zadibal Imambara, the divisional commissioner asked the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Srinagar to prepare a rehabilitation plan for the families living along the street leading to the Imambara.
During the divisional commissioner’s visit to Imambaras, locals and elders of these areas raised demands and requirements regarding their respective areas.
After giving a patient hearing, Pole passed on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers to redress these issues within days to facilitate people.
He also took the stock of the works executed by the Tourism Department at the Zadibal Imambara and directed for its completion at the earliest.
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramadan and one of the four sacred months of the Islamic year.
In 2022, Muharram would begin on the evening of July 29 or July 30 and end at sundown on August 28.
Officials said that all the necessary arrangements have been put in place for the convenience of the people and the decision of the commemoration of Muharram would be left to the Shia organisations for which all the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police are in touch with them.
Last year, the authorities allowed Muharram processions including two major processions on the 8th and the 10th of Muharram.
Both these processions were banned in the early nineties.
Usually, on 6th Muharram, a procession is taken out from Gulshan Bagh to Zadibal, on 7th Kathi Darwaza to Hassanabad, on 8th Guru Bazaar to Dalgate, on 9th Mandibal to Zadibal, on 10th Abi Guzar to Lal Chowk, and on 11th Rainawari to Hassanabad and Zadibal interiors and on 25th Mirgund to Budgam.