Mulayam Singh Yadav Death | J&K politicians express grief

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, former union minister Saifuddin Soz, NC Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi condoled the demise of founder-patron of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on Monday.
A statement of NC issued here said that NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Mulayam.
In his condolence message, the NC President said, “I received the news about the passing away of Netaji with utmost grief and pain. Swathed in the teachings of Jai Prakash Narayan and Dr Lohiya, Netaji's life and politics cannot be encapsulated in a few lines. Known for his political tenacity and touch with the grassroots, he was a seasoned politician and distinguished parliamentarian. His death marks the end of an era. I pay my humble tributes to him and pray for peace to his soul. I also express my deepest sympathies and condolences with the entire bereaved Yadav family including his son Akhilesh Yadav and his numerous followers.”
In his condolence message, the NC Vice President said, “I join my father and all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and his entire family. Netaji was a towering personality and his contribution to UP and the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.”
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed grief over the demise of former Mulayam Singh Yadav.
“It is a pity that he is not with us today. His simplicity will always be remembered. As long as he remained in politics, he was always among the poor, farmers and labourers. We have many memories with him,” Azad said.
Expressing grief over Mulayam’s demise, former union minister Saifuddin Soz said, “I feel sad about his demise. He was a man who possessed the effective qualities of being a senior leader and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in yesteryears. May his soul rest in peace. I also offered my condolences to Akhlesh Yadav.”
NC MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi also expressed condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for peace to the departed, and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss.