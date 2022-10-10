Mulayam Singh Yadav Death | J&K politicians express grief

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, former union minister Saifuddin Soz, NC Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi condoled the demise of founder-patron of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on Monday.

A statement of NC issued here said that NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Mulayam.

In his condolence message, the NC President said, “I received the news about the passing away of Netaji with utmost grief and pain. Swathed in the teachings of Jai Prakash Narayan and Dr Lohiya, Netaji's life and politics cannot be encapsulated in a few lines. Known for his political tenacity and touch with the grassroots, he was a seasoned politician and distinguished parliamentarian. His death marks the end of an era. I pay my humble tributes to him and pray for peace to his soul. I also express my deepest sympathies and condolences with the entire bereaved Yadav family including his son Akhilesh Yadav and his numerous followers.”