Mulayam Singh Yadav Death | President, PM, Home Minister condole demise

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.
President Droupadi Murmu in a tweet in Hindi described Yadav as a tall grassroots-level leader who rose to prominence from a simple background.
She described the former defence minister as a leader with extraordinary abilities and said that his demise was a “great loss” to the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by Yadav's demise and recalled his long association with the socialist leader.
“I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. “He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia.”
Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah condoled the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Shah paid last respects to him at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and offered condolences to his son Akhilesh Yadav and his family members.
In a series of tweets, Shah said that due to the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, a huge vacuum had been created in Uttar Pradesh and national politics.
“Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He always will be remembered as a grassroots leader of the masses. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics,” Shah said. “In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his family and supporters. May God give peace to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”
Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari offered his condolences to Mulayam's family and recalled that he received lots of affection from the departed leader.
Gadkari said that he got Yadav's full support for his policy initiatives on regularising e-rickshaws in the country.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh described Mulayam as a stalwart Lohiaite, who had admirers across the political spectrum.
“Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across the political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on two occasions: Deve Gowda and Gujral governments as Defence Minister, and in 2002 when he proposed A P J Abdul Kalam for President,” Ramesh tweeted.