Mulayam Singh Yadav Death | President, PM, Home Minister condole demise

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

President Droupadi Murmu in a tweet in Hindi described Yadav as a tall grassroots-level leader who rose to prominence from a simple background.

She described the former defence minister as a leader with extraordinary abilities and said that his demise was a “great loss” to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by Yadav's demise and recalled his long association with the socialist leader.

“I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. “He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia.”