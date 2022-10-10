Mulayam Singh Yadav Death | Irreparable loss to Indian politics: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the demise of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his condolence message, the LG said, “The demise of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt tribute to the veteran politician. I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members and admirers.”