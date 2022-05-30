Multi-dimensional approach will prevent youth from joining terrorism: IGP

Srinagar: Stating that to neutralise those who carry out targeted killings is their top priority, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday said that they are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent locals from joining terror ranks.
Talking to newsmen on sidelines of a function, IGP said that police was working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local youth from joining terror ranks. He said that parental support is vital and police have succeeded to a large extent to prevent youth from joining terrorism.
“A large number of youth were prevented from joining terror ranks and parents played an important role in that,” he said, adding that they were also tracking new recruits through technical surveillance and bringing them back.
The Kashmir police chief said that those who are carrying out targeted killings won’t be spared. “ Their neutralisation is our priority,” Kumar said.
About booking of people under Public Safety Act, Vijay Kumar said that those who are luring youth towards terrorism are being booked. “ That won’t be allowed,” he added.
Pertinently, last month, the then GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey had said that over 250 youth, who were “at the cusp of joining terrorist ranks” were brought back to mainstream in the last over one year.
Describing it as his achievement, Lt Gen Pandey had stated that the change occurred during the last over one year in Kashmir as J&K police were getting more human intelligence about terrorists. “More than 250 youth, who were possibly on the cusp of becoming a terrorist and majority of them, had become terrorists in some form or another, were brought back into the society. That is my achievement,” Lt Gen Pandey had told reporters here.
“My endeavour had been that no mother, sister or daughter should cry in pain for just somebody picking up arms and getting killed in encounters,” he had said. Lt Gen Pandey had said that he had come up with a “philosophy of breaking the cycle of violence” in Kashmir after he took over as 15 Corps Commander last year.