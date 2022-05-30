Multi-dimensional approach will prevent youth from joining terrorism: IGP

Srinagar: Stating that to neutralise those who carry out targeted killings is their top priority, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday said that they are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent locals from joining terror ranks.

Talking to newsmen on sidelines of a function, IGP said that police was working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local youth from joining terror ranks. He said that parental support is vital and police have succeeded to a large extent to prevent youth from joining terrorism.