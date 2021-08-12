Multi-layer security put in place for Independence Day in J&K

Srinagar: A multi-layer security arrangement duly backed by ground and aerial surveillance has been put in place across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any untoward incident during Independence Day celebrations.
In Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Independence Day function to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here. The DDC chairpersons will be the chief guests at the functions in their respective districts.
LG's Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at M A Stadium in Jammu. The Mayors and the DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar shall attend the main functions in the respective cities.
Besides in Srinagar city, sources said, the security forces also intensified frisking in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, especially at various points along the Srinagar-Jammu and the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highways.
Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Independence Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons.
Senior police officials said here that these arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir. They said that all the security arrangements have been finalized and the area where the chief guest will address the gathering here has been sanitised.
“All the high-rise buildings around the main venue of the Independence Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident,” a senior police officer said, adding that there is ground surveillance and there will be aerial surveillance. “Both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations.”
Sources said that commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar were being thoroughly frisked and their identity asked.
In Srinagar where main Independence function will be held, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place. Similar reports were received from Jammu and other district headquarters of Union Territory.
A senior police official said that Srinagar has been divided into different sectors and zones for security purpose and adequate deployment has been made across. "Anti-sabotage checks are going on at the venue, besides searches in its peripheral areas," the official said, adding that patrolling is going round the clock.
"Besides human intelligence, technical surveillance has also been pressed into, to monitor the movement of people in Srinagar city and peripheral areas."
In addition to the deployment, he said, police and other security forces are using technology for aerial surveillance to thwart any attempt by subversive elements to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations. "All vulnerable pockets are under tight vigil," the senior officer said.
In Lal Chowk and some areas of Srinagar, police on Thursday carried out security drills by using drones. The pedestrians and vehicles were also being searched thoroughly in Lal Chowk and other areas of Srinagar. “We are trying that common man must not face inconvenience,” a police officer said, adding that frisking, checking and other measures are the part of security drill.