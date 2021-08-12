Multi-layer security put in place for Independence Day in J&K

Besides in Srinagar city, sources said, the security forces also intensified frisking in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, especially at various points along the Srinagar-Jammu and the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highways.

Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Independence Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons.

Senior police officials said here that these arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir. They said that all the security arrangements have been finalized and the area where the chief guest will address the gathering here has been sanitised.

“All the high-rise buildings around the main venue of the Independence Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident,” a senior police officer said, adding that there is ground surveillance and there will be aerial surveillance. “Both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations.”

Sources said that commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar were being thoroughly frisked and their identity asked.

In Srinagar where main Independence function will be held, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place. Similar reports were received from Jammu and other district headquarters of Union Territory.