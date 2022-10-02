Multi-layered security for Home Minister’s rally in Rajouri

Rajouri: Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the October 4 rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajouri, during his three-day visit to J&K beginning Monday.

Amid high alert, security forces Sunday conducted multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in various areas of Rajouri district, including the areas around the rally venue.

“Keeping in view the VVIP visit on October 4, tight security arrangements have been put in place and all kinds of necessary security measures have been taken,” officials said. “All the field forces and intelligence agencies are maintaining the highest level of alertness and all the units of police, paramilitary forces are taking utmost care vis-à-vis security arrangements in their area of jurisdiction and responsibility.”

They said that multiple CASOs were conducted by the security forces during the day in different areas of Rajouri district whereas area domination patrols too were going on continuously.

“One such CASO was conducted in the area around the rally venue of the Union Home Minister and the entire area was sanitized earlier this afternoon,” officials said. “Joint teams of army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces launched a CASO in Chechra forest, Dassal Seeran, Dassal Jattan areas, and the entire belt was thoroughly screened for any kind of suspicious movement.”

They said that a multi-tier security cover was put in place around the venue of the VVIP rally with a thick deployment of teams of police, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies.