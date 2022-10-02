Multi-layered security for Home Minister’s rally in Rajouri

Rajouri: Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the October 4 rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajouri, during his three-day visit to J&K beginning Monday.
Amid high alert, security forces Sunday conducted multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in various areas of Rajouri district, including the areas around the rally venue.
“Keeping in view the VVIP visit on October 4, tight security arrangements have been put in place and all kinds of necessary security measures have been taken,” officials said. “All the field forces and intelligence agencies are maintaining the highest level of alertness and all the units of police, paramilitary forces are taking utmost care vis-à-vis security arrangements in their area of jurisdiction and responsibility.”
They said that multiple CASOs were conducted by the security forces during the day in different areas of Rajouri district whereas area domination patrols too were going on continuously.
“One such CASO was conducted in the area around the rally venue of the Union Home Minister and the entire area was sanitized earlier this afternoon,” officials said. “Joint teams of army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces launched a CASO in Chechra forest, Dassal Seeran, Dassal Jattan areas, and the entire belt was thoroughly screened for any kind of suspicious movement.”
They said that a multi-tier security cover was put in place around the venue of the VVIP rally with a thick deployment of teams of police, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies.
RALLY VENUE OUT OF BOUNDS
The venue of HM’s rally has been made out of bounds for everyone except select-few people related to security and administrative paraphernalia.
Officials said that all other entry and exit points of the rally venue - the new bus stand near Salani Bridge, were closed three days ago and any kind of movement was allowed only from the main entrance point through Salani bridge.
However, they said, heavy deployment of security personnel had been made on this entry point also. Besides, a “No movement” order was also issued.
“Now only permitted people are allowed to enter the rally venue while the movement of all other people is prohibited,” officials said.
ARMY STEPS UP VIGIL
Meanwhile, the army has also increased its vigil in the entire Pir Panchal sub-region, especially in the Rajouri district.
Officials said, “As a part of joint synergy between forces, amid tight security arrangements for the Union Home Minister’s visit, the Indian army has stepped up its vigil. All the units of army in Rajouri under the Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force, have increased vigil with multiple QRTs, MVCPs, and ADPs as a part of the security drill.”
“Ace of Spades Artillery Brigade, which is looking after the security of Rajouri town, is actively taking all measures of security, and multiple teams of the Army have also been deployed around the venue of the Home Minister's rally,” they said.
SPECIAL SCREENS TO GIVE RALLY HI-TECH LOOK
Special screens, giving a hi-tech look to the rally, will be installed at multiple places in Rajouri town for a live telecast of the Home Minister’s address to facilitate those who would not be able to turn up at the venue.
BJP leaders looking after the arrangements of the rally said, “Elaborate arrangements have been made in place to facilitate the people to attend the rally, both through online and offline mode. For all those people, who will reach the rally venue, proper sitting facilities have been put in place while the tent installed at the venue too is waterproof.”
“Special screens will be installed at Salani Bridge, Dak Bungalow Rajouri, Jawahar Nagar, and other locations in the town,” the leaders said. “This is to facilitate those people who may not reach the rally venue due to one reason or other and ensure that they too can be a part of the rally through online mode,” they said.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders held dozens of public meetings on Sunday as a part of public contact programmes and to motivate people to be a part of this rally. These meetings were held in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.