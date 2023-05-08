Multiple avalanches bury vehicles, shut Srinagar-Leh NH

Ganderbal: The Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Monday was closed for traffic movement after fresh snowfall and avalanches at various places, which buried two vehicles.

However there was no loss of life in the incident.

An official said that two vehicles including a passenger cab were hit by an avalanche near Panimath (Captain Morh) at Zojila Pass in which a vehicle rolled into a gorge.

The teams of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Traffic Police, Police, and Army launched a joint rescue operation.