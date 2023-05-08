Multiple avalanches bury vehicles, shut Srinagar-Leh NH

Ganderbal: The Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Monday was closed for traffic movement after fresh snowfall and avalanches at various places, which buried two vehicles.
However there was no loss of life in the incident.
An official said that two vehicles including a passenger cab were hit by an avalanche near Panimath (Captain Morh) at Zojila Pass in which a vehicle rolled into a gorge.
The teams of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Traffic Police, Police, and Army launched a joint rescue operation.
He said that the passengers and drivers were rescued safely and due to inclement weather the vehicles could not be retrieved.
A statement of the Army issued here said that a specially trained Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) along with medical teams was involved in evacuating stranded tourists. “Rescue teams are equipped with emergency medical kits and all stores required for early rescue are carrying out the necessary relief work,” it read.
A BRO official said that it had been snowing at Zojila Pass since Monday morning and the road had become slippery.
He said that several avalanches had occurred at many places, blocking the road.
The official said that the road clearance work would be taken up once the weather shows some improvement.
Meanwhile, dozens of vehicles stranded on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway after fresh snowfall and avalanches along Zojila Pass were brought back to Sonamarg.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Ganderbal, Mehrajuddin Raina told Greater Kashmir that the highway was blocked.
He said that all the vehicles stuck at Zojila Pass were brought back to Sonamarg.
Raina said that the traffic plan and an advisory would be issued as per the weather and road conditions.