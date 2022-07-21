Murmu will be outstanding President: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that Droupadi Murmu will make an "outstanding" President and said India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post.

Modi visited Murmu's temporary residence here to congratulate her and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden.

BJP president J P Nadda also met Murmu to congratulate her.