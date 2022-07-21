Murmu’s election proud moment for country: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah congratulated Draupadi Murmu on her historic victory in the Presidential election.

Shah met her in New Delhi today on the historic occasion of her election to the nation’s highest office.

In his tweets, Shah said the nation, especially tribal society is overjoyed and is enthusiastically celebrating her massive victory in the Presidential election.

The election of the NDA candidate, Draupadi Murmu, who belongs to a common tribal family, is a proud moment for the country. I wish her all the best. This victory is a milestone towards realising the resolve of Antyodaya and the empowerment of tribal society.