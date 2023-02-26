Muslim neighbourhood in Pulwama sinks in grief

Pulwama: On Sunday morning, Achan village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district sank into grief as soon as the news about the killing of Sanjay Sharma spread across the area.

Sharma was shot at point blank range by militants at around 9:30 am on a street leading to his house.

The bullets pierced holes through his chest and he died on the spot.

Survived by his wife and three children, Sharma was working as an ATM guard with the J&K Bank. He had quit his private teaching job a couple of years ago to work as a security guard.