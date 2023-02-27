Muslim neighbours help family perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit

Pulwama: In a display of communal harmony - innate to Kashmiri culture, the Muslim neighbours of Sanjay Sharma helped his family to perform the last rites on Monday morning.

Sharma, a security guard with J&K Bank was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning in Achan village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The Muslim neighbours of Sharma carried the bier and helped the family making arrangements for his last journey.