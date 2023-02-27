Muslim neighbours help family perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit

Pulwama: In a display of communal harmony - innate to Kashmiri culture, the Muslim neighbours of Sanjay Sharma helped his family to perform the last rites on Monday morning.
Sharma, a security guard with J&K Bank was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning in Achan village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The Muslim neighbours of Sharma carried the bier and helped the family making arrangements for his last journey.
“We worked with the family to make all the necessary arrangements for his cremation. We collected the wood and made a funeral pyre,” said the residents.
They said that the killing had left every one of them shocked and they equally shared the pain and grief of the family.
“The last rites of the Sharma were not performed on Sunday as the family was waiting for its Jammu based relatives,” said the residents.
Emotional scenes were witnessed during the last journey of Sharma with his wife and children crying inconsolably.
Meanwhile, a candlelight protest was held in Shopian to denounce the killing of Sharma.