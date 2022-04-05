Muslim neighbours rally behind KP family after terror attack in Shopian

Shopian : After a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was shot at by terrorists in Shopian district on Monday, his family received immense support from his Muslim neighbours who not only rushed him to a hospital but camped at his house as well to ward off any further trouble.

Bal Krishan Bhat, whose family runs a medicine store in Chotigam of the district, was shot at by terrorists outside his shop.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the 92-Base Hospital of the Army in Srinagar and his condition is stated to be stable.