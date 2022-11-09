My work, not words will speak, says Justice D Y Chandrachud after being sworn-in as 50th CJI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice D Y Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice Chandrachud took the oath at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries.

On October 11, former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit named Justice D Y Chandrachud, the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, as his successor.

Justice Lalit retired on November 8.

Justice Chandrachud is the son of former Supreme Court judge Y V Chandrachud, who was the longest-serving CJI being in office for about seven years and four months between 1978 and 1985.