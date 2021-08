Srinagar: A mysterious blast took place outside the house of an independent Sarpanch at Shrakwara, Wagoora in Baramulla district, police said.

Police said it reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

“We did not get anything related to grenade,” a senior police officer from Baramulla said. “It can be an explosive-type firecracker and we are investigating,” the officer said.

He said the windowpanes of an LMV suffered damage due to the blast.