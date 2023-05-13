Narco module busted in Kupwara

Kupwara: A narco-terror module was busted in Trehgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district while four persons involved in the smuggling have been arrested, Police said Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that Police received specific information that a Punjab-based narco smuggler had arrived in the district at a pre-decided location to take narcotics consignments.

He said that the Police and Army launched a joint search operation in the Zurhama area of Trehgam.

Manhas said that during the operation four persons identified as Yousuf Bokra, son of Suba Bokra of Rashanpora, Kralpora, Showkat Ahmad Khatana, son of Abdul Rashid Khatana of Meliyal, Kupwara, Maroof Ahmad Mir, son of Muhammad Rafiq Mir of Jumagaad, presently at Zurhama Kupwara and Laba Masih, son of Sadiq Masih of Awaan Ramdas Ajnala of Awaan, Amritsar, were arrested when they were in the process of exchanging smuggled narcotics and cash.