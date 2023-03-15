Narco Terror | Rs 3.50 Cr worth narcotics seized in Baramulla in 2 months

Srinagar: Acting tough against narcotics smuggling in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police seized contraband worth 3.50 crores in January and February this year and arrested 58 persons.

The official data accessed by Greater Kashmir revealed that during the two months, 40 FIRs were registered and 58 persons arrested.

The total value including the seized cash is Rs 3.58 crore.

A senior Police officer in Baramulla said that they were taking stern action against the drug menace, which had largely affected the youth of Kashmir.