Narco Terror | Rs 3.50 Cr worth narcotics seized in Baramulla in 2 months

Srinagar: Acting tough against narcotics smuggling in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police seized contraband worth 3.50 crores in January and February this year and arrested 58 persons.
The official data accessed by Greater Kashmir revealed that during the two months, 40 FIRs were registered and 58 persons arrested.
The total value including the seized cash is Rs 3.58 crore.
A senior Police officer in Baramulla said that they were taking stern action against the drug menace, which had largely affected the youth of Kashmir.
He said that the handlers in Pakistan were using smugglers to push drugs into J&K to spread drug addiction among the youth.
“Our network is strong, but with the support and cooperation of the people, such modules can be busted,” he said. “Police have identified hotspots and will be using technical and human intelligence for future operations.”
The Police officer said that in the second week of February four drug peddlers were arrested in Baramulla and 1.17 kg brown sugar and Rs 25.39 lakh cash was recovered from their possession.
“The breakthrough arrests in the crackdown against the drug mafia of Kashmir were reported at the Kamalkote area near Uri sector of Baramulla,” he said. “The investigations have suggested that the arrested men received the products from Pakistan-based drug peddlers targeting Kashmiris.”
The Police officer said that the drugs were recovered when a cab was intercepted by a Police team that asked the driver to stop the vehicle.
He said that the driver of the vehicle that was on its way to Uri from Kamalkot did not follow the orders and tried to speed past the search party.
The Police officer said that Police tactfully stopped the cab and the four persons who were onboard were detained.
“When the vehicle was searched, Rs 25.39 lakh and 1.17 kg brown sugar were recovered,” he said.
Last year, 1685 drug peddlers were arrested in Kashmir under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 1021 cases were registered against them as part of a concerted drive against substance abuse while 138 notorious drug peddlers were detained under the PIT-NDPS Act.
A huge quantity of contraband substances, cash, arms and ammunition were also recovered during this period.
Of the 1021 cases, chargesheets were expeditiously filed in 917 cases before the court of law against the accused persons.