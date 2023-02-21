‘NARCO-TERRORISM CASE’ | SIA raids 5 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out multiple raids in central, north, and south Kashmir on Tuesday as part of its investigation in a ‘narco-terrorism case’ registered at SIA.
An SIA spokesman said that the sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local Police and paramilitary CRPF carried out raids at five locations.
He said that the searches were carried out in Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, and Police district Sopore.
The spokesman said that in Anantnag, the residence of Owais Gul, son of Gull Muhammad of Hardu Akad was searched by the investigating agency.
He said that searches were also carried out in FIR No 19 of 2022 registered at SIA Kashmir.