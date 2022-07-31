Narco-terrorism one of the biggest challenges: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday termed narco-terrorism as one of the biggest challenges and said a lot more needs to be done on this front.

Addressing the passing-out-cum attestation parade of recruits at Police Training Centre (PTC) Manigam in Ganderbal district, the DGP said that narco-terrorism of late was the biggest challenge for the Police.

He said although Police were facing it effectively by busting all modules involved in the narco-trade, a lot more needed to be done on this front.