Narco-terrorism one of the biggest challenges: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Sunday termed narco-terrorism as one of the biggest challenges and said a lot more needs to be done on this front.
Addressing the passing-out-cum attestation parade of recruits at Police Training Centre (PTC) Manigam in Ganderbal district, the DGP said that narco-terrorism of late was the biggest challenge for the Police.
He said although Police were facing it effectively by busting all modules involved in the narco-trade, a lot more needed to be done on this front.
“Our neighbour is not happy with the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in J&K and wants to promote narco-terrorism by luring the youth towards drugs and using the money earned out of narco-sale to fuel terrorism,” he said. “We are and will deal with this biggest challenge effectively.”
The DGP said that drones were being sent from across the border to air-drop narcotics and weapons.
“Police and other security agencies have succeeded in curbing this menace. Still, a lot more needs to be done to stop the narco-terrorism in J&K as it remains a big challenge,” he said.
The J&K Police chief said that the neighbouring country wants to destroy the new generation.
He said that J&K Police was committed to ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in J&K but the neighbour continuously hatched conspiracies to disrupt peace.
Paying tributes to 1601 police personnel including 514 Special Police Officers (SPOs) who were killed during the past 30 years, the DGP said Police and other security agencies would continue to work to make peace a permanent feature in J&K.
He said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ move was aimed to show people’s commitment to their country. “But our neighbouring country wants ‘Har Ghar Matam,’” the DGP said. “I thank the people for supporting the initiative of creating a peaceful atmosphere in J&K and defeating the forces working to disrupt the peace.”
He thanked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who was the chief guest on the occasion, and his administration for being supportive in approving several proposals of the J&K Police.
The LG, who took the salute at the march past from the passing out trainees and inspected the parade, also congratulated the passouts and their parents and distributed awards among the position holders.