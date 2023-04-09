Narco-terrorist killed, 2 captured alive in Poonch

Poonch: Foiling a major infiltration attempt of three narco-terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Doda Battalion area of Poonch sector, Army killed one of them while two others were captured alive with 17 kg narcotics.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that at 10:15 pm on Saturday, troops deployed along the LoC in Poonch Sector observed a suspicious movement of a group of three individuals close to the LoC.

“At around midnight the group crossed the LoC and started infiltrating on to this side of LoC. Our alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation. At around 2 am on Sunday, as the group approached the fence, the alert troops deployed on the fence challenged the infiltrators. The narco-terrorists started to run away, were engaged by firing, in which one narco-terrorist was shot dead, while the other two managed to run into the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage and rocky outcrop. The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the LoC,” Lt Col Anand said.

He said that a search operation was launched at first light wherein the body of one narco-terrorist was recovered at the gunfight site.