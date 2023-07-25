Narcotics smuggler killed in Ramgarh

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Tuesday killed a narcotics smuggler in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, along the International Border (IB) and recovered narcotics and currency from his possession.

“On the intervening night of July 24 and 25, 2023, the vigilant BSF troops killed a Pakistani smuggler while he was trying to intrude and smuggle narcotics through Ramgarh border area,” said the BSF officials, following the killing of the intruder.

During the initial search of the area, the BSF officials said, “Four packets of suspected narcotics weighing 4.430 kg were found alongside the body of the Pakistani intruder.”