‘NARWAL CASE CRACKED; LeT TEACHER-TERRORIST ARRESTED’ | Pak trying to divide J&K people on communal lines: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that Pakistan was propagating terrorism in Kashmir and said that J&K Police had cracked the Narwal Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast case.

“Pakistan is infamous for triggering terrorism in Kashmir and killing thousands of innocent people across the world. They want to divide the people here on the communal lines,” Singh said addressing a news conference here.

The DGP said that J&K Police had cracked the Narwal IED blast case.

“Police have arrested one person Arif Ahmad of Jammu’s Reasi. He is a government teacher by profession and joined the Education Department in 2016 on a contract basis. He was regularised in 2016,” Singh said.