Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday paid rich tributes on behalf of the entire family of J&K Police to the CRPF soldiers who were killed at Pulwama on this day in 2019.

A statement of J&K Police issued here quoted the DGP as saying, “The nation is indebted to our brave heart martyrs who served the nation and its citizens till their last breath while making supreme sacrifice of their lives.”